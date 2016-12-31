From Ali to Zsa Zsa: Stars we lost in 2016 (PHOTOS)



The trinity of deaths of rock icon David Bowie, beloved actor Alan Rickman and Glenn Frey of the Eagles in early January shocked the world, and the hits just kept coming in 2016: Prince on April 21 from an accidental overdose of a powerful painkiller; boxing’s “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali on June 3 from complications from Parkinson’s; not to mention actor Gene Wilder, novelist Harper Lee, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, and, in an end-of-the-year gut punch, the passings of “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher and her mother, “Singin’ in the Rain” star Debbie Reynolds, a day apart.

New Jersey’s own losses in the music industry were great: Frank Sinatra Jr., the Jersey City-born son of the Ol’ Blue Eyes and his father’s conductor and musical director; Blackwood’s Billy Paul, the Philly Sound singer best known for his anthem to infidelity “Me and Mrs. Jones”; Bernie Worrell, the Long Branch-born and Plainfield-raised musician of Parliament-Funkadelic; Attrell Cordes, aka Prince Be of the ’90s Jersey City hip-hop group P.M. Dawn; and Christina Grimmie, the young singer who made a splash on “The Voice” but who was shot and killed by a fan at the age of 22.

A behind-the-scenes legend also passed away this year: Rudy Van Gelder, the recording engineer who made his Englewood Cliffs studio a mecca for most of the jazz greats of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, including Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

For a complete look at this year’s losses, click through the gallery above.

