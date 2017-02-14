From BC to NHL: How Devils' Miles Wood and Steven Santini have adapted to pro hockey



NEWARK — Miles Wood didn’t have many chances to slow down during his one season at Boston College. From dawn until dusk, his days were filled with class, practice, games and routine.

Sitting at his stall in the Devils‘ locker room on Monday, shortly after the team wrapped up their 11 a.m. practice, Wood wasn’t sure what the rest of the day held.

“Practice is over and I’ve got 12 more hours to kill,” Wood said. “For a single, young guy who doesn’t have family around here, that can be the toughest part, just knowing what to do.”

That adjustment was the biggest change this season, where Wood and defenseman Steven Santini have both made the transition from playing at Boston College in 2015-16 to being regular NHL players with the Devils.

Both still can’t believe how quickly the change occurred.

Following the conclusion of Santini’s junior season and Wood’s freshman season in 2015-16, each played one NHL game, kicking off their pro career’s on April 9, 2016 with the Devils. Each made the Devils out of training camp to start the 2016-17 season, but both quickly made their way to Albany in the AHL for more seasoning.

They found their way back to the NHL, and each credited that trip to the AHL for the improvement they needed to have a sustainable stint with the Devils.

“I learned to raise my level of competitiveness, raise my intensity,” Santini said, who rejoined the Devils on Jan. 2. “I learned some details that maybe you get away with in junior and college that you can’t get away with at the pro level.”

The 21-year-old Wood has 13 points while playing in every game since rejoining the Devils on Nov. 29, and he said the trip to Albany taught him to control his speed — the tool that carried him to the NHL.

“I was so excited, skating 100 mph out there every shift, not knowing what to do, just skating,” Wood said. “That’s kind of what I did in college and I got away with it. Here you can’t. It’s a whole new structure, a whole new system. The coaches expect you to be here when the puck’s there.

“There’s a whole lot more that goes into the game that I had to learn, and overall, I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is just slowing down out there. You don’t have to skate 100 mph all the time. Just picking spots to use my speed, that’s been the difference.”

Through the ups and downs most rookies experience in their first NHL season, Wood and Santini have had the added bonus of going through it together.

The two former Boston College teammates didn’t room together in Massachusetts, but they were natural pair with the Devils. They stayed together throughout training camp, and now they’re bunk mates on road trips.

“It’s always nice to have a guy like Steve around, a kid that I’ve known for a while, and it just adds that guy that you can easily talk to in the room,” Wood said. “It’s great that we’re sharing this experience together. Overall it’s been helpful for the two of us, just to send a text, ‘Come over, let’s grab some lunch.’ Just stuff like that.”

Less than one year since their final collegiate game, Wood and Santini have gone through a huge transition from college players to regular fixtures in the Devils’ lineup. Santini remembers getting the small taste of the NHL at the end of the 2016 season, and even that still seems surreal.

“Everything seems to have happened so fast. Almost a year ago, we were playing at the end of the year with these guys,” Santini said. “Time has just flown by. A lot’s changed since then, but we’re just having fun with it, enjoying it as much as we can.”



The two are viewed as pieces meant to help the Devils become future contenders, but both are already having an impact as the Devils attempt to stay in the playoff chase during their rookie season.

Santini, who has two goals, three assists and a plus-one rating in 18 games, said the two are still adjusting while doing whatever they can to contribute.

“Pro hockey is way different from junior or college hockey. I don’t think it’s a secret. The competitiveness, the intensity every day is a lot different,” Santini said. “You play a lot more games. But it’s been a lot of fun. Thankfully New Jersey has given Miles and me opportunities, and we’ve done our best to help the team in any way we can.”

