Fulop orders gender-neutral restrooms in city buildings

JERSEY CITY — Taking another swipe at President Trump, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop yesterday issued an executive order declaring all bathrooms in municipal buildings to be gender neutral, a signal of support for the transgender community.

Fulop’s order requires a sign at any bathroom maintained by the city saying, “Gender diversity is welcomed here; please use the restroom that best first your gender identity or expression.” The two-page document is the 41st executive order of Fulop’s administration.

Jersey City joins Philadelphia, Austin, Seattle and Washington, D.C., in requiring gender-neutral bathrooms in municipal facilities.

The action, which comes 18 months after Fulop said the city’s health benefits would now include benefits for transgender city workers, was pushed by Downtown Councilwoman Candice Osborne.

“While hate is taught, ignorance exists because we don’t educate,” Osborne said in an email to The Jersey Journal. “By having visible signage, Jersey City’s policy is centered in education.”

The move will be lauded by LGBT rights groups, which have pushed in recent years for transgender people to be allowed to use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The issue has become a partisan flashpoint. In California, which is controlled by Democrats, a new law requires all single-toilet bathrooms to be gender neutral. In Texas, meanwhile, Republicans seek to require transgender people to use bathrooms based on their “biological sex.”

“This step is Steven Fulop once again being a pioneer and leading by example when it comes to treating transgender residents with dignity and respect,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality.

Trump in February rescinded federal protections for transgender students put in place by Barack Obama, a move Fulop references in in his executive order. Fulop issued another executive order last month declaring Jersey City a sanctuary city for immigrants, a response to Trump’s own executive actions targeting immigrations who have entered the country illegally.

“We thank Councilwoman Osborne for her leadership on this,” city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said in a statement. “Jersey City is a diverse community and we have been a leader in protecting all of its residents.”

