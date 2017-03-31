Fulop slams N.J. bail reform in state of the city speech



JERSEY CITY — Mayor Steve Fulop took a shot at New Jersey’s bail reform during his sixth and final state of the city address tonight, saying the system is keeping the city from “turning a corner” on preventing gun violence.

Fulop, in a 30-minute speech delivered in the Casino in the Park banquet hall, slapped state lawmakers for devising a system that makes it easier for people picked up with illegal guns to be charged and released instead of held behind bars.

Fulop cited the Tuesday murder of 19-year-old DaJour Riley as an example of what he sees as a flawed system, which went into effect in January.

“In this situation, this young man who died should be alive and likely should be incarcerated,” Fulop said tonight. “The JCPD had arrested this individual just last month with an illegal gun. However, due to the new bail reform from Trenton, possession of illegal guns has been classified as a non-violent crime. I am taking this opportunity today to call on Trenton to change the loophole that allowed this to happen.”

The speech did not mention yesterday’s murder of 27-year-old Terrel Smith. Police believe Smith was killed in retaliation for Riley’s murder.

State Sen. Sandra B. Cunningham, who was in attendance tonight, told The Jersey Journal she has spoken to Gov. Chris Christie about revising the scoring system put in place by the bail overhaul. The system gives defendants a score intended to reflect their danger to the community and the likelihood they will appear in court on the charges. Cunningham, D-Hudson, said the system was not devised to reflect the danger of releasing suspects picked up with illegal guns.

“And we’re feeling it,” she said.

State officials have previously conceded there would be “growing pains” from bail reform that would be addressed.

Fulop delivered six state of the city speeches this year instead of the usual one, giving one in each of the city’s six wards. Tonight’s was focused on Ward B, which includes the West Side and portions of McGinley Square and Greenville.

The mayor has used his previous speeches to make ward-specific promises, like a parking deck in the Heights and a new police station Downtown. Tonight Fulop pledged to create a new business district along West Side Avenue, saying the proposed special improvement district would help solve the issue of littering on the West Side, where residents have organized their own clean-up efforts.

Fulop also said the city is conducting traffic studies “to keep traffic flowing smoothly” on congested West Side roadways.

If approved by the City Council, the West Side Avenue SID would be the city’s seventh SID. The special districts are funded by a special tax on businesses inside the district that provides funding for litter removal, extra security and other items intended to boost the local economy.

Councilman Chris Gadsden, who represents Ward B, supports the move, saying, “We need a crew out there besides DPW cleaning the West Side.”

Gadsden added that he wants to work with city officials to make sure West Side Avenue shop owners are comfortable with the added tax, given the difference between businesses there and those in the Downtown SIDs.

“These are bodegas,” he said.

The mayor, first elected in May 2013, is seeking a second term in November. City officials have denied publicly that the six speeches were campaign events, but the upcoming city election, when the mayoralty and all nine council seats will be up for grabs, was on Councilman Rolando Lavarro’s mind tonight.

“Without a doubt Jersey City is much better off than it was four years ago,” Lavarro said before he introduced Fulop.

Bill Matsikoudis, a longtime Fuop foe who is challenging him in November’s mayoral race, had a campaign team outside Casino in the Park tonight handing out anti-Fulop fliers that slammed the mayor for his recently abandoned bid to become New Jersey’s governor.

“He spent the first three years of his mayoralty running around the state of New Jersey trying to win over political insiders,” the flier reads. “Six state of the city addresses don’t make up for being gone for three and a half years.”

Terrence T. McDonald may be reached at tmcdonald@jjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @terrencemcd. Find The Jersey Journal on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 31 Mar 2017 01:20:48 +0000