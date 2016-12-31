Geraldo Rivera sells Edgewater home for half initial list price: $1.8M



Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera sold his his longtime Edgewater home for $1.8 million — less than half its original listing price of $3.75 million.

Rivera first put the home in the Edgewater Colony co-op on the market in 2015, and it underwent a number of steep price cuts before finding a buyer late in 2016.

Rivera originally designed the home around 2000 as a bachelor pad before meeting and marrying his fifth and current wife Erica Levy. They welcomed a daughter together, Solita, in 2003, and in 2015 they purchased a 4-bedroom Upper East Side home for $5.6 million — which they renovated and recently relisted for $7.2 million, according to Variety’s Real Estalker blog.

Property records available online do not show how much Rivera paid for the Edgewater compound. Built on several levels, it has walls of glass and decks overlooking the Hudson River, a kitchen designed to resemble a ship’s interior, a koi pond, and one of the few private docks on this stretch of Hudson, just south of George Washington Bridge. There are three bedrooms, including a master with waterfront views.

The price was last cut in August, from $2.75 million to $2.3 million. Two other properties owned by Rivera nearby have also been sold off in recent months, according to Lisa Poggi, the real estate agent who represented the property.

Click here for more New Jersey real estate deals.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep. 60: Best and worst TV of 2016

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Tue, 03 Jan 2017 16:33:00 +0000