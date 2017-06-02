Get ready N.J., winter storm warning issued in latest snowfall update



The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday morning ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between 3 and 10 inches across the state Thursday.

The most significant snowfall of winter for New Jersey will bizarrely come after possible record high temperatures on Wednesday before the mercury plummets overnight.

Eighteen of New Jersey’s 21 counties will be under a winter storm warning beginning early Thursday. The warning goes into effect at midnight in North Jersey and as late as 4 a.m. in southern counties.

Only Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland will be under the less severe winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service says.

The precipitation will begin as rain between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday before changing to sleet and heavy snow.

The heaviest snow will be Thursday morning, when travel is likely to be difficult due to unplowed roads. Northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph could gust to 35 mph as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to about 30.

Forecasters also warn that power outages are possible due the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines.

Introducing forecast Bust-O-Meter

Snow should taper off and then move away from the area from west to east from about noon to mid-afternoon. The advisory ends at 4 p.m.

Final snow totals are likely to range from about 1 inch in Atlantic City to 10 in inches in Warren County. Nearly everyone should receive at least 4 inches, with amounts increasing as you move north (see maps).

As New Jersey waits for the snow, it’ll be a spring-like day in New Jersey with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s, well above normal for early February. Highs are expected to reach 60 in Newark, 57 in Atlantic City, 60 in Trenton and 64 in Camden.

Among the records highs for Feb. 8 are 62 in Trenton, 62 in Newark and 69 in Atlantic City.

Heavy snow immediately following near record-setting warmth is not uncommon, the weather service notes in its morning forecast discussion. Forecasters say temperatures will begin falling rapidly this evening, setting the stage for upcoming snow.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeffSGoldman. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

More New York City area weather

More Philadelphia area weather



Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 08 Feb 2017 12:25:00 +0000