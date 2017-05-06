Giants' Brandon Marshall reveals 'Super' plan to retire in 2 years



EAST RUTHERFORD — Brandon Marshall has hatched a Super plan.

The Giants receiver revealed Saturday he plans to retire at the end of his current two-year deal in order to focus full-time on his work with mental health advocacy. Marshall, 33, said his goal is to win the Super Bowl with the Giants over the next two seasons.

“Two years,” Marshall said after speaking in a mental health forum on behalf of his Project 375 Foundation at the Giants/NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium. “I just decided that last week. Two years. I’m going to get my Super Bowl and then have a little bit more fun and go change the world in the mental health space.”

Marshall addressed a sizable crowd of Giants fans about his personal experiences and Project 375, which works to raise awareness and improve care for those impacted with mental health issues. Marshall was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2010 after a three-month treatment process at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass. Marshall has been a vocal advocate for mental health issues since his diagnosis.

“I’ve always been comfortable standing on the front line,” Marshall said. “When I was at McLean Hospital, I realized how important this discussion was. I wanted to be one of the voices and faces to it. So it was only right. I just wanted to do my part in the community.”

The Giants signed Marshall to a two-year deal in March a few days after the Jets cut him. Marshall, who has never been to the playoffs in his 12-year career, said he believes his new team – his fifth in the NFL – is capable of getting him there, and then winning it all.

“I definitely think we have a team that is going to be in position to compete in every single game,” Marshall said. “It’s extremely hard to win the Super Bowl. I’ve been in the league 12 years, been on some really good teams with some really great organizations, and I haven’t been to the playoffs. So that tells you how hard it is to win a Super Bowl. I won’t throw that around lightly. We’ve got to put the work in.”

James Kratch may be reached at jkratch@njadvancemedia.com.

Published at Sat, 06 May 2017 17:57:00 +0000