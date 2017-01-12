Giants' Eli Manning drops $8.5M on Hamptons mansion



Giants quarterback Eli Manning spent $8.5 million on a 7,000-square-foot mansion on the Atlantic in the small Hamptons town of Quogue, the New York Post first reported.

Manning, who lives in Summit and has three children with his wife Abby McGrew, closed on the 5-bedroom home on an acre with a pool in an off-market deal in October. He purchased it under an LLC called Mr. Chester, named for his dog.

The quiet town of Quogue has been home to Susan Lucci and Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, and Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton summered in Quogue during their tumultuous marriage in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson spent $2 million on a Quogue cottage in the fall.

Manning bought his Summit home for $4.7 million in 2014 under the same LLC. He also owns a three-bedroom condo in Hoboken’s Hudson Tea Building that has been on the market for nearly two years for $5.2 million without a single price decrease.

