'Good Times' star John Amos selling N.J. home 'as is': $430K (PHOTOS)

John Amos, the Newark and East Orange native who rose to fame in “Roots” and “Good Times,” is selling his longtime Tewksbury Township home on four wooded acres for $429,900, the Trulia listing shows.

Amos, who bought the home in 1990, now lives in Baja California, according to his Facebook page. The brick and cedar shake home, built in 1968 and with few apparent updates, is being marketed “as is.” It has four bedrooms, three full baths, and a half bath in the basement. Property taxes are $9,770.

Amos still maintains ties to the area, joining Newark Mayor Ras Baraka in an anti-violence march last year. The actor, who appeared in the Netflix comedy “The Ranch” last year and has toured with his one-man show “Halley’s Comet,” is best known for playing the adult Kunta Kinte in “Roots,” Gordy on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and James Evans, Sr., the patriarch of Norman Lear’s “Good Times.”

Even though Evans was unceremoniously killed off from “Good Times” after its third season (and even though Esther Rolle, who plays his wife Florida, died in 1998), Amos joined his fellow cast members in trying to fund a reunion movie on Kickstarter earlier this year. It fell very short of its goal.

Published at Wed, 28 Dec 2016 15:55:00 +0000