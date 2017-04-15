Governor commutes sentence of Marine vet facing prison for gun charge



TRENTON— A decorated U.S. Marine facing years in prison for a weapons offense had his sentence commuted to time served by Gov. Chris Christie Friday, the governor’s office said.

Hisashi Pompey’s request for a full pardon remained under review, the governor’s office also said.

In 2011, Pompey, a sergeant still on active duty, traveled from Virginia to New Jersey to visit family. While at a Fort Lee nightclub, a friend removed Pompey’s gun from its holster and had it in his possession when he confronted police following a fight. No shots were fired.

The weapon was registered in Virginia, but not in New Jersey, which has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws. Pompey was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years in prison, a term the married father and veteran of three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan was to begin serving next week.

After losing an appeal, Pompey sought clemency from Christie.

“Only help I am asking for is from the governor, that’s the only one, everyone from judges to lawyers say the only person who will help me now is the governor,” Sgt. Pompey said in a recent interview with WABC 7.

