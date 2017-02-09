Grammys 2017 predictions: Who will win the 12 biggest categories
Grammys 2017 predictions: Who will win the 12 biggest categories
Updated February 12, 2017
Posted February 09, 2017
By Bobby Olivier | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Much of the lead-up to Sunday night’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards has centered on the year’s diva duel: Adele vs. Beyonce in many of the show’s top categories, including Album of the Year.
But of course, there are many more golden gramophones to go around. Here are my last-minute predictions for who will win not only the Big Four categories (Best Album, Record, Song and New Artist) as well as eight of the other most notable fields. Enjoy the show!
Album of the Year: Beyonce’s “Lemonade”
Simply put, it’s Queen Bey’s year. Beyonce’s sensational “Lemonade” LP elevated the pop diva’s artistic cred tenfold; it was diversified and vulnerable in ways its main competitor, Adele’s “25,” was not. No one else stands a chance — Bey and her double baby bump will take the podium at the end of the night.
Record of the Year: Adele’s “Hello”
In recent years, ROTY has gone to a chart-smashing hit single, meaning either Adele’s “Hello” and Rihanna’s “Work,” which combined for 19 weeks at No. 1. But “Work” is monotonous drivel. Let’s hope the better tune wins and pick the Brit over the Barbadian.
Song of the Year: Lukas Graham’s “7 Years”
If there’s going to be a surprise in the Big Four categories this year, let it come here: the new pop-soul Danes Lukas Graham and their introspective ballad “7 Years” will grab an upset and unhinge the Adele/Beyonce main card.
Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper
This feels like the most secure lock of the bunch. Chancellor Bennett, a 23-year-old rhymer from Chicago, released perhaps the most compelling hip-hop work of 2016 — more wholly realized than Kanye or Drake’s hugely circulated efforts — in his joyous, spiritual debut mixtape “Coloring Book.” Any other outcome here would be a significant upset.
Published at Sun, 12 Feb 2017 17:22:08 +0000
