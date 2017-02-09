Grammys 2017 predictions: Who will win the 12 biggest categories

By Bobby Olivier | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Much of the lead-up to Sunday night’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards has centered on the year’s diva duel: Adele vs. Beyonce in many of the show’s top categories, including Album of the Year.

But of course, there are many more golden gramophones to go around. Here are my last-minute predictions for who will win not only the Big Four categories (Best Album, Record, Song and New Artist) as well as eight of the other most notable fields. Enjoy the show!