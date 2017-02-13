Grammys 2017: The best, worst and least dressed



And Gaga said, “Let there be sternum.”

The breastbone (and in the case of Lady Gaga, the underboob, in an S&M-inspired Alex Ulichny get-up) was the fashion statement of the 2017 Grammy Awards, from Jennifer Lopez, the queen of exposure, in a gorgeous lilac Ralph & Russo, to the generally more modest Carrie Underwood in a red Elie Madi, and Celine Dion in emerald Zuhair Murad. Also playing peek-a-boo: New Jersey’s own Halsey, who wore electric blue pajamas with the top unbuttoned from Christian Wijnants and Demi Lovato in a gold macrame-esque Julien MacDonald.

Unfortunately, we’d have to stick Halsey and Carrie on our west dressed dressed, which also includes Katy Perry in rose metallic top with fuzzy skirt: haute couture Muppet, er Tom Ford and the usually flawless Taraji P. Henson in a too-tight purple minidress with galactic embellishments from Marc Jacobs.

Among our best dressed: Chrissy Teigen in a stunning black-on-black patterned Robert Cavalli; Adele in her “Hello” performance gown, an Art Deco-esque Givenchy; and Beyonce, in her heavily embellished gold gown from Peter Dundas, topped with a Gothic crown reminiscent of paintings of the Coronation of Mary.

And speaking of the Queen, here’s a snippet from her acceptance speech following her performance: “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror first at their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race.”

