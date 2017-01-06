Greta Van Susteren moves to MSNBC, Tucker Carlson gets prime Fox slot



Greta Van Susteren, the longtime Fox News host who left the network suddenly in September, is heading to MSNBC, considered the polar opposite politically from her former home.

The news comes shortly after NBC announced that it has lured Megyn Kelly, Fox News’ second most-watched host, away from the network with a daily daytime news and discussion show and a Sunday evening news show.

And in the cable news shuffle, Fox News announced Thursday that Tucker Carlson, the former CNN “Crossfire” host who had recently begun hosting Fox News’ 7 p.m. hour, will move to Kelly’s prime 9 p.m. timeslot. Martha MacCallum, the co-anchor of Fox News’ morning news show “America’s Newsroom,” will get Carlson’s vacated 7 p.m. slot.

Van Susteren, a lawyer who made her name with legal analysis during the O.J. Simpson trial, spent years at CNN before moving to Fox in 2002, but announced earlier this year that she was taking advantage of a clause in her contract to leave the network, saying Fox News “has not felt like home for a few years.”

At MSNBC, she will host “For the Record With Greta” at 6 p.m. starting Jan. 9. In a statement, she says that the network “is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver.”

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin says in a statement. “Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”

It’s the latest shake-up at Fox, which saw its chief architect Roger Ailes resign in July amid a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, including from Kelly and former “Fox & Friends” host Gretchen Carlson, whom Ailes fired in June. The network settled a lawsuit filed by Carlson in September for $20 million. Van Susteren had initially defended Ailes but later apologized.

In 2016, Fox News had the top 11 most-watched news shows, with Bill O’Reilly’s “The O’Reilly Fact” at the top of the heap. The most-watched non-Fox news show? MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” at number 12.

