Groundbreaking TV icon Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Mary Tyler Moore, the Emmy-winning actress whose iconic role as a single working woman in a wacky Minneapolis TV newsroom has been called “the stealth bomb of feminism,” died Wednesday in Connecticut at the age of 80, her publicist said.

No cause of death was given, but TMZ reported that she had been in the hospital for a week on a respirator, and was taken off life support Wednesday.

“You were a true inspiration, and power when I didn’t even know what that was,” tweeted “Nashville” star Connie Britton. Tweeted Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin, “She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny.”

The Brooklyn-born, Los Angeles-bred Moore, who suffered from Type 1 diabetes and wrote about her struggle with alcoholism, started her career as a dancer but found fame as suburban housewife Laura Petrie, the wife of adman Rob Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which ran for five seasons starting in 1961.

After the show ended, she starred in several movies including the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and as a novitiate opposite Elvis Presley in “Change of Habit,” but returned to television in 1970 in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which she helped develop under her MTM Enterprises, formed with her then-husband Grant Tinker, the legendary TV executive. (MTM Enterprises went on to produce the spinoffs “Rhoda,” “Phyllis” and “Lou Grant,” and other classics including “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Hill Street Blues,” “St. Elsewhere” and “Newhart.”)

As Mary Richards, the voice of sanity in a low-rated television station staffed by cranks, egomaniacs and oddballs (and one of the best ensembles ever assembled on television), she won three Emmy Awards and an enduring fan base.

“Mary Richards was the stealth bomb of feminism,” Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the author of “Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted: And All the Brilliant Minds Who Made ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ a Classic,” told the New York Daily News in 2013. “She went in there and made feminism okay. But she had to be the good girl first … When Mary went on the pill in season three, it was huge. But people had to accept it because they liked her. They knew she was a good girl.”

Mary Richards had just been dumped by her fiance when the show started. “CBS chose that over my having been divorced,” Moore told Larry King in a 2002 interview. “They said, there’s nothing funny about divorce. And not only that, they’d think she was divorced from Dick Van Dyke.”

Moore showed a different side as the cold mother of a distraught young man in 1980’s “Ordinary People,” for which she earned an Oscar nomination for best actress, and later won raves in the black comedy “Flirting With Disaster.” But she kept returning to television, in TV movies, including 2000’s “Mary and Rhoda” with Valerie Harper, a few short-lived series and and as a guest star on others. She was also an activist for animal rights and for diabetes research, and wrote two memoirs.

Before her marriage to Tinker, she was wed to Richard Meeker. Later, she married cardiologist S. Robert Levine, who survives her. Her only son Richard, from her marriage to Meeker, died from an accident gunshot wound in 1980 at the age of 24.

