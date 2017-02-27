Gymnastics coach sent pornographic images to girl, 13, cops say



TOMS RIVER – An Ocean County gymnastics coach has been charged with sending pornographic images to a 13-year-old girl he coached, the Toms River Police Department announced Tuesday morning.

A township mother reported to police in late January that she found pornographic materials on her 13-year-old daughter’s Instagram account.

A subsequent investigation by Toms River Detective Jon Turner determined that the images were sent to the girl by her 19-year-old gymnastics coach, Bradley Dahncke, Toms River Police Department spokesman Ralph Stocco said in a release.

Dahncke, who lives in Jackson Township, was terminated from his job at a undisclosed private gymnastics facility in Ocean County, Stocco said.

He was charged with seven counts of distributing pornographic material to a minor and lodged in the Ocean County Jail on a no bail warrant, but was later released pending a future court date.

Stocco said there is no indication that any inappropriate physical contact was made between Dahncke and the girl.

Any parent who may have concerns about their minor child having social media contact with Dahncke may contact Detective Jon Turner at 732-349-0150 or by email at jturner@trpolice.org.

