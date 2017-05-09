Haagen-Dazs Free Cone Day 2017: How to get your ice cream



Think free ice cream days disappeared with early spring? Think again, and bring your sweet tooth.

Haagen-Dazs, the American ice cream chain that sounds like it was born in Europe (even though it wasn’t — it opened in the Bronx in 1961) is serving up free kiddie-sized scoops of its rich frozen desserts — ice cream or sorbet — for customers on Tuesday. Haagen-Dazs Free Cone Day 2017 runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 9.

Customers can get their free ice cream in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup.

In case you’ve ever wondered what Haagen-Dazs means, the answer is nothing. And no, it’s not someone’s last name. It’s a made-up name conjured by co-founder Reuben Mattus, who intended it to sound somewhat Danish.

This year, in a move that sounds like Cheerios‘ recent bee-centered efforts, the ice cream chain is asking its customers to plant wildflowers native to their local area to support the bee population, in light of the decline of honeybee colonies.

The company provides a list of “bee-dependent” flavors, including cherry vanilla, mango sorbet, strawberry and vanilla blackberry chocolate, to make the case for the protection of bees. Without bees, Haagen-Dazs says, there would be no almonds in the Rocky Road, no raspberry sorbet and no coconut in the pineapple coconut. Almost like … a world without ice cream?

Actually, when Haagen-Dazs first opened, the shop sold just three flavors — chocolate, vanilla and coffee.

To find your nearest Haagen-Dazs shop, go to haagendazs.us/locator/shops



This year we’re dedicating Free Cone Day to some of our hardest workers – the honey bees. https://t.co/mudlaYGHo0pic.twitter.com/BnRBknGPYt — Haagen-Dazs (@HaagenDazs_US) April 30, 2017

Published at Tue, 09 May 2017 10:30:00 +0000