Hamilton man dies in early morning car crash

Michael Black's car went off the road and crashed into a tree, according to police

HAMILTON – A 51-year-old man was killed after his car veered off the road early Saturday morning, according to police.

Michael Black, of Hamilton, was driving a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder on Mason Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday when he went off the road and hit a tree, according to a statement from Hamilton police.

He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the crash and did not discuss why Black’s car went off the road in the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton Police at 609-581-4024.

