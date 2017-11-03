Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew live on in this new tale | Comic Box



Sometimes I feel like I missed out on childhood. It’s not that I didn’t have a childhood filled with the innocence of youth and all the things that people think kids do, but I know that I missed out on a lot of the things that people do when they are kids.

In my mind there are cultural touchstones that I never experienced, but then I realize that these things were never part of my generation’s childhood. Some trick of the brain makes me think that I should have been reading Hardy Boys mysteries when I was growing up, but they are actually from an older time and I know that now.

Despite that I can’t help but feel like I missed out on something everyone else got to experience, but stories like the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew never die and so I have the chance to relive the youth that was never mine in the first place with Dynamite’s “Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys: The Big Lie.”

The first thing that you will notice when reading the first issue of Anthony Del Col and Werther Dell’ Edera’s take on the classic teen detectives is that the world isn’t that classical. The biggest clue that the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew weren’t really from my childhood are the covers, which very obviously date them to the earlier half of the 20th century.

Unsurprisingly for a modern comic, “The Big Lie” has been thoroughly modernized and thrust into the contemporary world. This doesn’t change the feeling of classic noir mystery though, with Del Col’s pacing and Dell’ Edera’s atmospheric panels hearkening to the classic genre of murder mysteries and shadowy crimes.

Having never read a single Hardy Boy or Nancy Drew novel, I don’t know the characters intimately. I only know the broadest outlines of who these young men and women are: the Hardy boys are inseparable brothers that solve crimes and Nancy Drew is a young woman with a keen mind that does the same. This didn’t stop me from becoming swiftly enthralled by the story of “The Big Lie” as the story thrusts us into the sudden mystery of the murder of the young brother’s father and we explore the tragic series of events that led up to it.

Sequestered in separate interrogation rooms Frank and Joe Hardy are questioned and abused by the police officers investigating the case and set loose only after it is obvious neither of them will crack. Their questioning frames the story as they recount recent events and reveal the secondary mystery of how the brothers’ bond came apart, something which is answered but not resolved by the end of the issue. The whole thing ends with the true brains of the plan, the other classic teen sleuth, brings the brothers together again in order to solve the mystery of their father’s murder.

In truth both Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys were being published when I was a child, but it wasn’t the classic stories my phantom memories bring to mind. The characters will likely never die, but some iterations will surely prove more resilient and interesting than others. Del Col and Dell’ Edera’s version is one that I think deserves more attention than some others. The first issue of their book brought the young detectives to a world of fiction in line with greats like Ed Brubaker and his noir mysteries. “The Big Lie” has the energy and defiance of youth with the weighty and dark impact of hard boiled detective fiction, the perfect combination of childhood memories and the realities of adulthood.

EDITOR’S NOTE: WILLIAM KULESA can be reached at jjournalcomicbox@gmail.com.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 14 Mar 2017 16:16:37 +0000