Has Mike Maccagnan improved John Idzik's Jets? | Analyzing the 3-year change



Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan gave a bland, non-committed answer to a question that instantly perked my ears. At his pre-draft press conference Monday, he was asked if he had to change the initial five-year plan he had for the Jets. Essentially his step-by-step guideline to make this team a contender.

Short answer, absent Maccagnan’s favorite cliches: No.

But it got me thinking: What exactly is Maccagnan’s plan? Are these Jets any better off now, compared to when he took over after the 2014 season? What actual progress has he made, if any?

It seems like a pretty common and accepted assessment of the current Jets: They’re not very good. Barring divine intervention, they won’t make the playoffs (for the seventh-straight year) this coming season. Depending on how bad things go, it’s entirely possible Maccagnan, and head coach Todd Bowles, lose their jobs.

This should sound familiar, because it’s the exact same assessment many had of the Jets three years ago, which ended in the firing of general manager John Idzik and head coach Rex Ryan.

I threw out a quick poll late Tuesday afternoon to see what the fan base thought. Sixty-four percent believed these Jets were in better shape compared to when Idzik left. Obviously, this was a simple, rash, instant-reaction assessment.

So, I personally went a bit further. I looked at many different factors to try to find an answer. Future salary cap positioning, overall age of roster, player talent and two-year draft history were all taken into account.

Here are the findings. They may surprise you.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 27 Apr 2017 00:18:00 +0000