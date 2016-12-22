Have Devils turned the page after disastrous December?



SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Devils put themselves on the far edge of the playoff picture when they won just four of 15 games in December, including a seven-game losing streak.

But have the Devils turned the corner and put that stretch behind them after three wins and seven points on their last four-game road trip?

“Let’s hope so. It’s a long season. You’re not going to have it for 82 straight games,” forward Kyle Palmieri said. “We battle with consistency, but I don’t know of a team in the NHL that hasn’t done it. They go through couple moments of adversity.”

What Wild win means for rest of season

The streak suddenly vaulted the Devils back within three points of a playoff spot after Tuesday’s 4-3 comeback win over Minnesota Wild — although they sat just five points ahead of last place in the Eastern Conference.

With their current three-game winning streak, the Devils are 5-2-2 in January, allowing four goals in a game just once. They allowed four or more 10 times in December.

Rookie Blake Coleman, who played his first four NHL games on the road trip, hasn’t been around the Devils all season. But when he stepped into the locker room, he got the vibe of a team still confident in itself.

“A lot of resilience. I’m new here, but there seems to be no quit in the team,” Coleman said. “There’s a lot of talk about (the Wild win) being a statement game for us. To come into their building and win shows everyone wants to win, everyone wants to get in the playoffs here.”

The Devils once sat a 9-3-3 before beginning a tailspin in November and December that saw their record drop below .500. It wasn’t their ideal position, but Palmieri said the team knows what it needs to do to battle back.

“We got off to a good start, had a tough couple months on the road and put ourselves behind the eight ball,” Palmieri said. “String a couple together, and it’s a long season, we have a lot of hockey left to play.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 19 Jan 2017 14:30:00 +0000