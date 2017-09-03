Here are all the St. Patrick's Day parades happening in N.J. Saturday



Ready to show off your green? St. Patrick’s Day is still days away, but a handful of New Jersey’s St. Patrick’s Day parades offer a spirited preview of the holiday this weekend. So if you’re up to spectating the verdant celebration in the brisk outdoors, let the Garden State be your guide.

Here are Saturday’s offerings, from Cape May County up through Morris County.

The Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Garden Pier near Jersey Avenue and moves down the Boardwalk to Albany Avenue; visit acstpatricksdayparade.com

The Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon at the corner of South and James streets in Morristown, moving down South Street around the Morristown Green; visit paradeday.com for more.

The North Wildwood St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. with a ceremony at 10th and Atlantic Avenue. The parade starts at noon and moves north on Atlantic Avenue towards Olde New Jersey Avenue; visit wildwoodsnj.com

The Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon on the Boulevard in Seaside Heights; visit ocstpatricksdayparade.com

The 27th Sea Isle City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration begins at 3:30 p.m. and moves along Landis Avenue from 83rd to 63rd streets. The parade is followed by a celebration at Kix McNutley’s on 63rd Street; visit Sea Isle City’s website for more.

Union County’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates its 21st year starting at noon at the corner of Morris and Stuyvesant avenues in Union Township. The procession begins at 1 p.m. at Commerce and Morris avenues, moving east on Morris to Stuyvesant Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue; visit unioncountystpatricksdayparade.com

