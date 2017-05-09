Here is mug shot of Jets' Robby Anderson, arrested for pushing cop (PHOTO)



Above is the mug shot, provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department, of Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, who was arrested Sunday.

Anderson was arrested at a music festival in Miami for pushing a police officer during a dispute — after security told Anderson he had to leave an area.

Anderson was charged with felony resisting an officer with violence, plus a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

At some point after his legal case concludes, he could face an NFL-imposed suspension. But he has bigger things to worry about first.

Here are the police report details from Sunday’s incident:

[Anderson] was fighting with security after being told to leave. [Anderson] refused to leave and was told by Lt. Ortiz to sit on the ground. [Anderson] tensed his body and pushed Lt. Ortiz. [Anderson] was redirected to the ground and continued to fight with police and security.

Javier Ortiz, the officer who arrested Anderson, has a checkered past. Click here for more on that.

The NFL typically does not impose discipline until a player’s legal situation is finalized — and that process often takes a while.

So it’s too early to assume Anderson will be suspended at all in 2017, which is important to remember. He is currently the Jets’ No. 3 receiver, behind Eric Decker and Quincy Enunwa.

Anderson — a rail-thin (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and speedy deep threat — impressed as an undrafted rookie last season, when he caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns. But he is far from a sure thing, since he obviously isn’t proven over the long haul.

