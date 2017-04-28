Here's how to listen to a broadcast of the 1982 Rutgers women's basketball championship



NEW BRUNSWICK — As the general manager of Rutgers University’s student radio station, WRSU (88.7 FM), Dominick Savino was looking for a way to celebrate the station’s seven decades in broadcasting.

So Savino, the current WRSU general manager, and his team of broadcasters took a deep dive into the archives to discover some of the seminal moments in the station’s history.

Over the next several months leading into the 70th anniversary in April 2018, WRSU will re-broadcast airings of historical events — such as the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated — and some of the most memorable games.

“As you can imagine, we found a bunch of different things,” Savino said. “We’re planning on reaching out to alums to put some perspective on those broadcasts and really begin in earnest our archival series in September.”

WRSU will launch the series Saturday with a re-airing of the Rutgers women’s basketball team’s 1982 AIAW Championship game. The special, which airs between 8 and 11 a.m., will feature the entire WRSU broadcast of the championship game by announcers Jim Berman and Jeff Gerstenblatt and include recently-taped interviews with Naismith Hall of Fame coach Theresa Grentz and several members of the championship team and then conclude with the “Knightline” post-game show hosted by Jon Newman and Geoff Sadow.

“We’re going to use Rutgers Day as our jumping off point for a year-long, from-the-archives series that will hopefully culminate in a humongous week leading into our 70th anniversary,” Savino said. “It’s really cool to hear what are inarguably some of the biggest calls in WRSU history. It’s just really interesting to hear how they try to express the moment of only the second national championship for any Rutgers (program) in school history.”

The 1982 Rutgers women’s basketball team recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of a 25-7 campaign that culminated in the AIAW national championship.

Four years before the program earned its first NCAA Tournament berth, a star-studded contingent of Patty Delehanty, Mary and Patty Coyle, June Olkowski, Chris Dailey and Terry Dorner helped the Lady Knights defeat national-power Texas, 83-77, for the championship title at the Palestra in Philadelphia on March 28, 1982.

“I hope people enjoy listening to the program because we really had a lot of fun putting it together,” said Savino, a Rutgers junior who can be heard broadcasting Scarlet Knights men’s basketball games. “I hope a lot of people reminisce about this team because in a lot of ways this is a forgotten team of sorts. Not many people talk about the fact that Rutgers women’s basketball won a 1982 AIAW national championship.

“And I hope it’s a solid jumping-off-point for our archival stuff this year.”

