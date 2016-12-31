Heroin bust nets buyer, dealer, loaded gun, police say



NEWARK — Officers busted a drug deal on the street in Newark on Monday and arrested the buyer and a dealer who tossed a loaded, high-capacity weapon as he tried to flee, police said.

Newark detectives assigned to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force saw the drug deal on West End Avenue just after 12 p.m., the city’s public safety director, Anthony Ambrose, said.

Ambrose said the detectives moved in and arrested the buyer, Vershawn D. Griffin, 46, of Newark, without incident. He was charged with possession of heroin.

The dealer, Joseph Brown, 24, of Newark, tried to flee on foot, and tossed away a 9 mm handgun loaded with 16 rounds as he ran, Ambrose said.

Brown was caught and faces multiple drug and weapons charges.

