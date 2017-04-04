Hip-hop titan Just Blaze selling high-tech Hoboken townhouse: $2.2M (PHOTOS)



Famed Paterson-born hip-hop producer Just Blaze has listed his Hoboken townhouse with a recently gut-renovated rental unit for $2.2 million, its Trulia.com listing shows.

Born Justin Smith, the veteran producer is known for his work with Jay Z, Beyonce, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg, among many others. He purchased the home on an extra-wide lot in uptown Hoboken in 2014 for $1.65 million.

The three-story main residence, built in 1897, features three to four bedrooms, depending on the configuration, three full bathrooms, and a fully automated smart home system including security access and front door access, heating and air conditioning and light and blind control.

The home, which retains some of its original features and has hardwood and marble floors throughout, has a large chef’s kitchen, a full-floor master suite with enormous wardrobe room, and a large backyard with outdoor speakers, custom lighting and a cabin that “for extra storage, backyard bar, meditation room and/or private sanctuary.”

The lower level is a three-bedroom rental unit that was recently renovated with a new kitchen, some automation features and a covered outdoor space separate from the main backyard. The home also features an electric car charging port. Property taxes are $25,389 a year.

The Hoboken real estate market is pretty hot right now, with sales prices rising and a Hudson County record price set last year for another uptown townhouse for $6.5 million. “Today” anchor Natalie Morales got her $3.1 million asking price for her Hoboken townhouse in the fall, although Giants quarterback Eli Manning is still searching for a buyer for his three-bedroom condo in the Hudson Tea Building, which has remained on the market for $5.2 million for two years.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 04 Apr 2017 19:08:36 +0000