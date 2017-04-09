History of NFL Draft No. 6 pick: What can Jets expect?

What kind of player can the Jets expect at No. 6?

The Jets are a team with needs.

Lots and lots and lots and lots and lots (add a few more lots for good measure) of needs. Holding the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft is a good place to find a solid player. Heck, it worked out well for them a couple of years ago when they selected defensive end Leonard Williams in 2015. In just his second year, Williams had seven sacks and earned a Pro Bowl invite.

But what kind of players have been found with said No. 6 pick? Any stud quarterbacks? Game-changing cornerbacks? Dominant pass rushers? NJ Advance Media took a look at the last 25. Here’s what history says could be awaiting the Jets if the keep the pick.