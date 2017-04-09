History of NFL Draft No. 6 pick: What can Jets expect?
History of NFL Draft No. 6 pick: What can Jets expect?
History of NFL Draft No. 6 pick: What can Jets expect?
Updated April 09, 2017
Posted April 09, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Jets hold the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Does history say they’ll get a stud player? Average? Bad? Let’s take a look at the last 25 selected.
What kind of player can the Jets expect at No. 6?
The Jets are a team with needs.
Lots and lots and lots and lots and lots (add a few more lots for good measure) of needs. Holding the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft is a good place to find a solid player. Heck, it worked out well for them a couple of years ago when they selected defensive end Leonard Williams in 2015. In just his second year, Williams had seven sacks and earned a Pro Bowl invite.
But what kind of players have been found with said No. 6 pick? Any stud quarterbacks? Game-changing cornerbacks? Dominant pass rushers? NJ Advance Media took a look at the last 25. Here’s what history says could be awaiting the Jets if the keep the pick.
1992: David Klingler, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Years in NFL: 6 (1992-1997)
Career stats: 54.2 completion percentage | 3,994 yards | 16 TDs | 22 INTs
Analysis: David Klingler never lived up to his high pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, to say the least. He spent four years with the Bengals, and went 4-20 as a starter. He tried to revive his career in Oakland, but didn’t start a game in his two years there.
Klingler has actually been pretty successful post-NFL, though. He went back to school and earned his master’s degree and PH.d. In June of 2010, he became the director of DTS’s Houston extension. In 2012, he was elected as assistant professor of biblical studies at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Havard School of Theological Studies in Houston.
1993: Eric Curry, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Sun, 09 Apr 2017 12:30:00 +0000
Related Posts