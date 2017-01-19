Hoboken council moves to expand SW Park, using eminent domain 'if necessary'



HOBOKEN — The City Council voted late Wednesday night to give its preliminary approval to an ordinance authorizing Mayor Dawn Zimmer to acquire an acre of Academy Bus property to double the size of Southwest Park, using the city’s power of eminent domain if necessary.

The vote capped a 4-hour meeting attended by more than 100 members of the public who packed the Hoboken City Council chamber, mainly in support of acquiringthe park land, though not necessarily by seizing it from Academy in the name of the public good.

The 8-0 tally with a single “present” vote by Councilman Michael DeFusco, approved on first reading an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of the Academy property, “and the institution of eminent domain proceedings, if necessary.” A second vote to adopt the ordinance could be taken Feb. 1.

Fusco said he wanted more time to study the issue, “so I can make a more informed decision on the use of eminent domain,” the process by which municipalities acquire private property and reimburse the owner based on an appraisal of its market value.

Mayor Dawn Zimmer, who supports the ordinance, is committed to acquiring the additional acre from Academy in her drive to provide more parkland in a traditionally industrial corner of the city that in recent years has become increasingly residential.

But her administration values the land at $4.5 million — the price of the park’s initial acre — while Academy wants $13 million for it, asserting that, as part of a much larger lot ripe for redevelopment, it is far more valuable. Zimmer has vowed to use eminent domain if her administration cannot come to an agreement with Academy.

The initial, one-acre phase of Southwest Park, on the northern side of Observer Highway between Harrison and Jackson streets, is expected to open this summer.

More than two dozen speakers addressed the council on the issue, in favor of the ordinance and against.

Both the city and the bus company have been saying for the better part of a year that they were willing to negotiate, yet no deal has been struck.

Polya Lesova, a 33-year-old news editor pregnant with a son due in May, said invoking eminent domain would move the land acquisition closer to reality, one way or another.

“The reality is, if everyone was cooperating on this issue, this park would already be built and children would be out playing in it,” Lesova said. “Nobody wants to be a bully, but it’s also about moving forward.”

Some speakers who said they wanted more parkland nonetheless argued against using eminent domain. They urged officials to take a friendlier approach in pursuit of a deal that would satisfy the city and Academy, which has also offered to trade the land for permission to develop its remaining adjacent property at a higher density

“I’m hopeful that you guys would use a public-private partnership to help us achieve that goal,” said Carmelo Garcia, a city resident and former Hoboken Housing Authority executive director.

Speakers included Academy’s chief operating officer, Thomas F.X. Scullen, who told the council: “We are prepared to sit down and negotiate with the city.”

“We ask the council members to take into consideration that Academy is prepared to work with you,” Scullen said. “Eminent domain could be costly, and it could add time.”

Still others noted the ordinance would not rule out a negotiated deal, but rather provides the city with alternative option that would serve as a bargaining chip.

“If Academy is willing to go forward in good faith, then I don’t see any harm in having it,” retired attorney Eric Lenck, 69, a Madison Street resident, said of the eminent domain option. “I just think it’s a no-brainer.”

One speaker came out against the park expansion. The Rev. Alexander Santora, pastor of Our Lady of Grace and St. Joseph Church on Willow Street, said the area surrounding the park was one of the city’s most congested, and heavy traffic would jeopardize the safety of children drawn to the park.

Santora, who writes the Faith Matters column for The Jersey Journal, also defended Academy as a major Hoboken employer and taxpayer that the city would risk driving out, leaving poor and elderly taxpayers to fill the budget gap.

“Why do you have to take another acre from one of the best businesses in this city?” he said.

Published at Thu, 19 Jan 2017 03:38:26 +0000