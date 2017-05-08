Hold the drama: Former 'RHONJ' star Kathy Wakile opening Italian restaurant



WYCKOFF — Kathy Wakile, the erstwhile “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, is opening an Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Wyckoff that she promises will be drama-free but cannoli-forward.

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time,” the Franklin Lakes resident says in an interview with NJ.com, but with her two children still in school, she didn’t have the time. “Five years later, with more time on my hands, [husband] Rich and I decided to take the plunge.”

Pizza Love will be a rustic family-style restaurant with both pizza by slice and personal pies, Italian favorites and some new seasonal specialities that she will develop after an upcoming inspiration trip to Italy. “It’s kind of like a culinary adventure so we can bring those trends back to New Jersey and keep it authentic,” she says.

Even though her cousin and “RHONJ” cast-mate Teresa Giudice has a string of bestselling cookbooks (and Giudice’s husband Joe briefly operated a short-lived pizzeria in Hillside), Wakile, who joined the show in the third season, quickly established herself as a domestic goddess in her own right, with spectacular spreads at her holiday parties, a cannoli company and, in 2014, her own cookbook, “Indulge: Delicious Little Desserts that Keep Life Real Sweet” (St. Martin’s Griffin, $26.99).

The restaurant will certainly feature cannoli as well as homemade gelato and other Italian treats.

But here’s what “Real Housewives” fans really want to know: Will there be pizzelles on the menu? (Wakile memorably clashed with Giudice over the provenance of the Italian wafers Giudice included in one of her cookbooks.)

Wakile refused to rise to the bait. “I’m just trying to be polite.”

After a painful televised estrangement from her cousin following Giudice’s release from federal prison in 2015, Wakile won’t be back for the eighth season of “RHONJ.” “That was a great time for me,” she says. “That chapter has closed for now. I’m going on to other things. This is really where my heart lies.”

