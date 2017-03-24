Homicide detectives investigating body found in Trenton



TRENTON — Police officers found a man’s body next to a Cleveland Avenue residence Thursday night, the police department said.

Officers responding to a 7:40 p.m. call found the body in the 100 block of the street, in the East Ward, police spokesman Lt. Stephen Varn said.

The investigation was in its early stages and Varn said he had no information about how the man died.

Detectives from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force were still on scene investigating at 9:15 p.m., Varn said.

