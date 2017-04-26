How can a New Jerseyan relate to Nebraska? Ask about the rent.



Editor’s note: This is Day 10 of a two-week tour of Middle America as Matt Arco and Andrew Maclean connect people in New Jersey with those in red states. Track everything on Twitter via #MeetInTheMiddle or at NJ.com/meetinthemiddle.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Turn off Interstate 80 in New Jersey and saddle up to a diner bar and you’re bound to found a Garden Stater who will tell you the cost of putting a roof over their head is too high.

Turns out if you drive about 1,500 miles west on the same road and land in North Platte, Neb., you’ll hear the exact same concern.

“High rent,” Dawn Jessup, 46, says when asked what’s her most pressing day-to-day concern about living in North Pratte, a city of about 24,000 people in the southwestern part of the state.

“It’s expensive to rent or buy a house here,” says Jessup, who owns a vacuum cleaner store in the city’s downtown.

The cost of living here is lower than the national average by about 14 percent and housing is slightly below Nebraska’s average, according to the demographic website Sperling’s BestPlaces. The average rent of a one-bedroom home is a little more than $500, that’s about half of a one-bedroom home in New Jersey’s Lodi off Interstate 80, which has about the same population of North Platte.

But rents in the desirable part of the city, which is a hub of the rural area that surrounds it and is a railroad town that employees thousands of people at Union Pacific Railroad and has all the convenances and brand name stores of any large city across the country, climb much higher than $500, Jessup says.

Jessup, and her 65-year-old mother, Judy Andersen, who owns a diner across the street from the vacuum shop, shared another concern about life in North Platte that New Jerseyans may relate to: drugs.

While heroin overdoses and deaths have been on the rise in New Jersey, Jessup and Andersen say drugs have been a blight on their city. Here, it’s a methadone problem, they said.

“Every day you can read about someone getting arrested,” Jessup says.

“It’s sad,” Andersen adds.

We stopped in North Platte as part of our #MeetInTheMiddle project and were surprised to learn the city has the distinction of being the middle ground for the Union Pacific Railroad, which operates across the country.

North Platte is home to the world’s largest rail yard, according to the Golden Spike Tower museum. More than 14,000 railcars pass through the yard in a day. It operates 24 hours a day.

Where east meets west on the Union Pacific. Claims to be world’s largest rail yard in Platte NE #MeetInTheMiddlepic.twitter.com/h6jb4jhn5Z — Matt Arco (@MatthewArco) April 25, 2017

Before heading out of North Platte we stopped at a ranch where they raised and sold bulls. More on that later.

More on our trip

Our mission is to connect people in New Jersey with those in the red states and listen to both groups. We want to start a discussion about our country, the political climate and hopefully find some common ground.

Here are some highlights:

Matt Arco may be reached at marco@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewArco or on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 26 Apr 2017 10:50:00 +0000