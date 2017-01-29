How Christie wants to force doctors to limit opioid painkiller prescriptions



TRENTON — With the heroin and opioid drug epidemic continuing to claim lives across New Jersey, state lawmakers Monday are poised to dictate how some physicians ought to be using their prescription pad.

Doctors who treat people suffering from acute pain – the kind that may be caused by surgery, a root canal or a broken arm – would not allot more than five days of opioid painkillers in the initial prescription, under the bill Gov. Chris Christie requested in his Jan. 11 State of the State address.

Before turning over the prescription, the doctor must first record the patient’s medical history, including substance abuse addiction, and discuss the alternatives to opioids and the risks of getting hooked as a patient, according to a copy of the draft bill obtained by NJ Advance Media Friday.

Christie dedicates last year to tackling ‘crisis of drug addiction’

The patient, or the patient’s guardian if the patient is a minor, also must sign a document acknowledging “the risks developing a physical or psychological dependence on the controlled dangerous substance, and alternative treatments that may be available,” according to the bill.

On Monday morning, the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee and the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee are expected to discuss and pass the bill, which is sponsored by leaders in both parties.

At this pace, the legislation (S3/A3) will clear the full Senate and Assembly and be on Christie’s desk, ready to be signed into law within the 30-day time frame the governor requested.

“We are committed to working together with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, in both houses and in all branches of government because this is an issue that has touched the lives of nearly every New Jerseyan either directly or indirectly,” said Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, who is sponsoring the bill with Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and Assembly Health Committee Chairman and physician Herb Conaway.

The Senate sponsors are President Stephen Sweeney (D-Gloucester), Joseph Vitale (D-Middlesex) health committee chairman, and Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Union).

The doctor may revisit the five-day limit and extend the initial prescription after the fourth day based on the patient’s needs and an assessment that the “subsequent prescription does not present any undue risk of abuse, addiction or diversion,” the bill said.

Should a third prescription or more be necessary, the doctor must assess the patient’s pain every three months, look for evidence of dependence or addiction, and make “reasonable efforts” to stop or decrease the dosage, according to the bill.

The legislation lays out a variety of aggressive measures aimed at curbing the use of opioids – the active ingredient in commonly-prescribed painkillers such as Percocet and Oxycodone – and widening the access to treatment.

Insurance companies would be required to admit addicts without delay or pre-authorization into an inpatient or outpatient treatment program, regardless of their ability to pay, for a maximum of six months.

Some of the most aggressive aspects of the bill, such as the five-day limit on initial prescriptions and the mandatory coverage for treatment, only applies to people covered by state-regulated insurance plans. This includes the state employee health plans, the individual and small employer markets and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

The Medical Society of New Jersey, the lead lobbying group for doctors, has spoken out against the prescription limits, arguing that doctors know their patients’ needs best and delaying medication is “cruel.”

The five-day limit does not apply to patients who are being treated for cancer, are receiving hospice or palliative care, live in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, the bill said.

New Jersey would not be the first state to seek greater control on opioid prescription. New York adopted a law in June that set a seven-day limit on initial prescriptions and Massachusetts passed a seven-day law in March. Maine’s law takes effect in July.

Susan K. Livio may be reached at slivio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @SusanKLivio. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 29 Jan 2017 13:05:38 +0000