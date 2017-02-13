How close are Beau Bennett and Jon Merrill to return to Devils' lineup?



NEWARK — Beau Bennett and Jon Merrill are very close to returning to the Devils‘ lineup from their respective injuries.

Both players practiced fully on Monday, taking another step coach John Hynes deemed necessary for their recovery.

“Both those guys we wanted to have the full practice today, make sure everything’s good with them,” Hynes said. “Then if they do it, I’ll talk to the trainer later today, he’ll say they’re ready to go and then it’s coach’s decision after that.”

Neither was officially cleared to play when Hynes met with the media following Monday’s practice, but he expected to have word later on Monday afternoon. It isn’t clear if either will be available for Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, but Hynes said he expected both back this week.

Merrill has missed four games due to an upper body injury, while Bennett has been out of the lineup for eight games due to a lower body injury suffered while blocking a shot.

Hynes gave the indication that he would like to get both players back in the lineup as soon as they are available, but he emphasized Merrill’s strong play before his injury.

“He was playing really well before he got hurt, and has worked hard in his recovery,” Hynes said of Merrill. “If he’s ready to play, then I think certainly his play previous to getting hurt deserves strong consideration to get him in as quick as we can.”

Why Devils are ready to make another run

The only other injury the Devils are currently dealing with is defenseman Kyle Quincey, who is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Quincey skated on his own on Sunday and Monday, and Hynes said he expects Quincey to skate with the team at Tuesday’s morning skate before they evaluate where he stands.

