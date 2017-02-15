How Devils' 3rd line morphed into a consistent force
NEWARK — The Devils’ third line of Pavel Zacha, Jacob Josefson and Stefan Noesen came through again for the Devils on Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Avalanche, with all three getting points on the team’s opening goal 2:04 into play. Here’s how they transformed into a reliable line that made the Devils’ offense deeper. over the past several weeks.
Setting the tone
Zacha’s early goal gave the Devils a quick edge against a rookie goaltender, with Avalanche goalie Jeremy Smith making his NHL debut on Tuesday. Zacha said the team talked about getting of to a strong start, and it began with a combination play from the three forwards on the third line.
Noesen doing the dirty work
Kyle Palmieri and Hynes praised Noesen’s ability to get to the net and cause havoc when he joined the Devils, and he did just that on Monday. Noesen kept the scramble in front of net going while opening a lane for Zacha’s shot on the opening goal.
Zacha getting in front
The line’s desire to get to the net paid off on Tuesday with Zacha’s goal, and if he wasn’t there to punch it in after Noesen cleared the way, Josefson would have been ready.
“That’s what we’re working so hard for. We know there’s not going to be that many nice goals,” Zacha said. “There were three guys in front of the net. If I didn’t score that one, I think Josefson is right behind me to score that one. We know the goalie gives up rebounds so that’s what we tried to do.”
Since Noesen’s arrival
Zacha, Josefson and Noesen have skated on a line together since Noesen joined the Devils’ lineup on Jan. 26. Here are their stats over seven games:
Zacha: 3 goals, 3 assists, 10 shots
Josefsen: 1 goal, 4 assists, 10 shots
Noesen: 2 goals, 1 assist, 15 shots
