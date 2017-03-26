How Devils' Blake Coleman, Blake Pietila start finishing chances



NEWARK — Devils rookie forwards Blake Coleman and Blake Pietila were at the center of applying pressure and shots on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Neither broke through for their first NHL goal, and as that first career tally continues to elude them, they’re looking for ways to finish.

“Over the last three games personally — I’d say Blake would say the same — I feel much more comfortable in the offensive zone, and the game’s starting to slow down,” Coleman said. “It’s great to get the chances. We weren’t getting them a few games back, and now they’re starting to come.

“These are plays we’re used to finishing off. To stay in this league, you’ve got to finish them off. We’ll look to make that the next step.”

Pietila in particular registered two of the best scoring chances for the Devils in the third period. First he used his speed to erupt after a loose puck for a breakaway before having Carolina goalie Eddie Lack turn his shot away. Later in the period, a backhander in front of net drifted wide, missing an opening inside the right post.

“There’s plays, opportunities that guys like myself and Pietila and guys like that had grade-a scoring chances, ones we’d typically put in the back of the net,” Coleman said. “But for whatever reason it’s not falling right now.”

Devils coaches certainly notice the pressure the two and others are creating in the offensive zone, and that’s part of the evaluation process for the prospects. But as one would expect, finishing those chances is the other half of the equation.

Coach John Hynes said scoring in the AHL is tough enough, but young players have to make another step forward to convert in the best league in the world.

“You’re dealing with a different level of goaltending, different level of defensemen, less time and space,” Hynes said. “Sometimes when guys get in those situations where they’re coming up from the American League, you’re used to those things.”

