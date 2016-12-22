How Devils can end 7-game losing streak (again)
How Devils can end 7-game losing streak (again)
How Devils can end 7-game losing streak (again)
Updated March 06, 2017
Posted March 06, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets marked the seventh straight game without a win for the Devils, which unfortunately for them is familiar territory this season. They faced a seven-game slide in December before snapping out of it, and now they must do it again. Here’s how the team can get out of its latest funk.
Finish a close one
Unlike some of the Devils’ losses during the December seven-game losing streak, these have been closer games where the Devils have liked there play. Outside of Sunday, five of those losses came by one goal, and winning one of them was just a matter of adding one more late goal or closing out a third-period lead.
“We gotta get a win. We’ve got to end this losing streak here and get back in the win column,” goalie Cory Schneider said. “The way it’s going right now, it’s not going to be handed to us, it’s not going to be easy. We have to dig deep and find a way to come out with a win one way or another.”
Bruce Bennett | Getty Images
Find the shots
One thing that has vanished over the past three games of the losing streak is the shot total. After a 38-shot effort against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 27, the Devils combined for just 52 shots over the next three games. Two ended in shutouts.
“Even during the losing streak, we had a couple games where were generating a lot of offense,” forward Kyle Palmieri told NJ Advance Media. “Tonight we didn’t do it. Back-to-back games, even the Boston game, I don’t think we had too many grade-a opportunities, and that’s something we need to do our best to fix. Have a practice tomorrow, rest up and were going on the road for three games.”
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 11:00:00 +0000
Related Posts