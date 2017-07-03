How Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid rebounded after bad outing, long layoff



COLUMBUS, Ohio — Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid’s start on Tuesday went vastly different than his last following a long layoff.

Playing 16 days since his last game, Kinkaid stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The result was vastly better than the six goals he allowed in his last outing on Feb. 19 against the New York Islanders, which came 24 days after his most recent start.

Despite another long layoff, Kinkaid adjusted this time.

“I felt pretty good out there, motivated to bounce back after that stinker,” Kinkaid said. “And I htought we played a pretty good game today. Bobrovsky was the difference.”

Hall’s brutally honest playoff assessment

Kinkaid was referring to Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was one save better on Tuesday, blanking the Devils in a 2-0 win.

But Kinkaid’s play kept the Devils alive until an empty netter sealed the victory with 1:16 to play, after the Devils got what they needed from their backup goalie.

“Keith played very well, and they had a good scoring chance and it went in,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “We had several scoring chances and they didn’t go in.”

Kinkaid’s lone blemish came in the third period when he lost his stick in a scrum before the Blue Jackets scored on a pass to Olive Bjorkstrand in front of net. Kinkaid said he could have possibly knocked the pass away if he had his stick, but those are the breaks of the game.

The Devils mustered 33 shots to the 25 of the Blue Jackets, but couldn’t crack Bobrovsky for the second straight game. Despite the lack of support, Kinkaid gave the Devils a chance.

“I just had to stay engaged the whole time,” Kinkaid said. “There were a few times where they didn’t have too many shots, but just stay focused and stick to your game plan. Don’t let your head wander.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 08 Mar 2017 14:09:42 +0000