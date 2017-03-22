How Devils' John Quenneville, Joseph Blandisi use off-ice chemistry on game day



NEWARK — Joseph Blandisi and John Quenneville talked a lot about playing together in the NHL while they awaited their call ups in the AHL with Albany this season.

The two got to live out a perfect scenario on Tuesday.

Both finished with one goal and one assist in the Devils‘ 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. After building a strong off-ice bond throughout the winter, the two connected with each other on the two goals.

“The chemistry off the ice, the guys see it, then on the ice, it’s pretty undeniable,” Blandisi said. “Just to be able to play in the best hockey league in the world with one of your best friends, it’s something you dream about your whole life. We were talking about it all season in Albany, and we want to be a duo up here.”

Both players have gotten plenty of opportunities to prove themselves since getting called up the NHL late in the season, with Blandisi playing center on the second line and Quenneville skating on the left wing on the third line.

The two primarily play separately, but they do share time on the second power-play unit. They also just happened to find the ice together for the overtime goal against the Rangers, where Blandisi scored off a 2-on-1 feed from Quenneville.

“There’s a lot of chemistry. I think we’re best buddies in the whole world,” Quenneville said. “I think me and Joe are such close friends, anyone around here will tell you that. I can’t believe we ended up out there together in overtime, and the way that happened is pretty crazy, actually.”

Blandisi also assited Quenneville’s first NHL goal earlier in the game. While Quenneville celebrated, it was tough to tell which player was more excited as Blandisi skated over and nearly tackled him.

The two off-ice best friends are at the heart of the influx of AHL players called up to the Devils over the last two months of the season, and the group as a whole has provided a late spark.

“Any time you can make a pass cross ice on a 2-on-1, it’s dangerous,” Devils forward Taylor Hall said. “(Quenneville) lifted the puck in the air and got it over the Blender, just a great play. You see those guys, they’re excited to be here, and it’s giving us a lot of energy right now.”

