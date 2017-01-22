How Devils' Miles Wood shook off rookie mistakes en route to career game



PHILADELPHIA — Miles Wood looked frustrated as he went to the box for two minor penalties in the first two periods of the Devils’ 4-1 win over the Flyers.

But two goals later, those mistakes were a distant thought.

“We’ll take those penalties if he’s scoring two goals every night,” forward Travis Zajac laughed. “He plays with so much speed, he gets on forechecks and sometimes gets in the situation where he takes a couple (penalties). But the positives for him outweigh all the things he needs to overcome.”

Zajac added that Wood plays the right way and wants to get better, and the Devils have seen his comfort level progress throughout the season.

Feisty Wood leads physical win

Wood got called for interference in the first period when he turned plowed through Flyers forward Claude Giroux, and he added a holding penalty when he dragged a Flyer defenseman Michael Del Zotto while chasing him down in the Flyers’ defensive zone.

Wood didn’t agree with the first call, but he knows those are the types of plays he needs to avoid.

“I thought the first was a little suspect, we both kind of ran into each other,” Wood said. “I had no idea he was there. Claude and I talked, and we’re like, ‘sorry.’ Just a freak thing.”

But Wood held his own in a fight with Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds after Wood delivered a legal check, and he used his speed later in the game to set up a breakaway goal — his first of the night.

The speed is always there, and Wood is still learning how to channel it on a nightly basis.

“He got in, had the fight with Simmonds, and he was really moving his feet and he was a factor in the game,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “That’s sometimes what happens. (Friday) he was working but nothing was going for him. Tonight, he responded really well, and that’s really good to see for a young guy and a rookie to respond like that in a back-to-back.”

Should NHL review penalties in game?

Zajac added that rookies can get overwhelmed in a physical game when they’re in and out of the box, but Wood showed how he can keep his emotions in check.

“Young guy in a physical game like that — some guys, they get lost,” Zajac said. “But he’s the opposite. He thrives for it and brings a lot of good energy for us. Tonight, he brought the energy and he doesn’t shy away from any physical part of the game.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

