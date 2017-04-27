How Devils prospects Michael McLeod, Nathan Bastian kept OHL playoff run going



Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian won’t be joining the Albany Devils for the American Hockey League playoffs any time soon.

The Devils prospects are eligible to play with Albany once their junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League are over, but the two helped power their Mississauga Steelheads team to a 7-0 win over the Peterborough Petes on Wednesday night, capping off a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference finals of the OHL playoffs.

McLeod, the Devils’ first-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, taken 12th overall, earned first star in two of the four games during the sweep. He finished with three goals, five assists and eight points in the series, including the game-winning goal in double overtime of a 2-1 Game 3 victory.

In 15 playoff games, McLeod is tied for second in the OHL in points with 25. His nine goals and 16 assists have Mississauga awaiting the Erie Otters or the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL finals.

McLeod’s play drew the praise of Steelhead coach James Richmond following the series win.

Bastian, the Devils’ second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, also played a key roll in pushing the Steelheads to the finals. He finished with one assist on Wednesday and three total for the series. In 15 playoff games, Bastian has six goals and seven assists.

The Albany Devils fell into a 2-1 hole in a best-of-five series with the Toronto Marlies with an overtime loss on Wednesday. McLeod and Bastian may have no impact there this season, but a deep OHL playoff run will certainly benefit the two 19-year-olds.

If Mississauga wins the OHL finals, the team will advance to the Memorial Cup to play against the winners from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League, plus host Windsor Spitfires.

