How Devils punched their way out of losing streak



Coming into the game, defenseman Seth Helgeson said he wanted to stick to what he did best to help the team during his 2016-17 debut. Helgeson was a big part of the physical play, getting a fighting penalty, and he helped the team set the tone.

“It’s just part of it. It happened at that time and kind of led into the second period,” Helgeson said. “Overall, as you saw, we played a pretty tough game tonight, and it worked out for us.”

Published at Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:00:00 +0000