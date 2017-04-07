How Devils' Stefan Noesen, Blake Coleman will approach offseason after 1st NHL experience
Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — Rookies Stefan Noesen and Blake Coleman received their first big taste of NHL hockey this season, with each getting long, extended looks at the top level. The two Texas natives are part of the group of young Devils prospects aiming to climb the ladder and become difference makers down the line. Now that they both have a bigger chunk of NHL experience, here is how they will use that knowledge to their advantage in the offseason.
Noesen’s next step
Noesen played in two NHL games prior to this season while he was a member of the Anaheim Ducks’ organization, but this season was his first big chance to break into the league. He scored two goals in 12 games with the Ducks before the Devils claimed him off waivers, and he has been a nightly fixture in New Jersey, where he has six more goals in 30 games.
Noesen entered each previous offseason with the mentality of preparing to make the NHL team out of training camp. Now that he has some NHL experience under his belt, he will still approach the summer with the intention of earning a spot, with the added bonus of knowing what to expect.
“I take the same look every single summer,” Noesen told NJ Advance Media. “I go in like I’m going to make the team, even when I was in Anaheim and the roster was so small. It’s one thing to go in there and just show up, it’s another to go in and earn a spot. This year I really thought I had a chance (in Anaheim) and unfortunately there wasn’t a spot right away. Went down to the minors, played pretty well and got my chance.”
Continuity in New Jersey
One of the biggest benefits of Nosen’s time with the Devils have been his consistent presence in the lineup. He was a healthy scratch once, but other than that, he has had the chance to play every game and establish himself. He joined the lineup immediately after the Devils claimed him off waivers, and he built chemistry quickly.
