How Devils toppled Wild and what it means for rest of season



The Devils were in the middle of a longer possession in the offensive zone when Bennett scored the game-winning goal, and it was a line change that brought Bennett on the ice. But in order to set up the shot, the Devils needed rookie Blake Coleman to cut and weave in the right corner with the puck, fending off two Wild players, before hitting Bennett with a pass in the slot. At the end of a long shift, Coleman admitted he was just looking for a white jersey, and it led to his first NHL point.

“I saw a lot of green at first. The guys were making a line change in the o-zone,” Coleman said. “Beau came off the bench there fresh, and made himself available, and obviously it’s a heck of a shot.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:30:00 +0000