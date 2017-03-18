How did Devils' Keith Kinkaid respond in latest test?



PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Devils backup goalie Keith Kinkaid got his latest test on Friday, starting for the second straight night in the second leg of a back-to-back on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kinkaid allowed five goals in a 6-4 loss, but he stopped 37 shots, including a penalty shot by Phil Kessel in the second period. Even with the high-scoring game, Kinkaid was pleased and felt more comfortable than Thursday’s 6-2 win.

“They’re highly skilled and they made plays. They probably could have had a few more,” Kinkaid told NJ Advance Media. “Us staying in there, battling, it was a good game.”

Devils lose offensive battle vs. Pens

Devils coach John Hynes agreed with the positive assessment of Kinkaid’s play.

Several of the goals came on open looks in a fast-paced game that saw odd-man rushes go either way, and Hynes said that came down to the defense.

“A couple of those plays, 5-on-5, were breakout turnovers, they weren’t defensive zone coverage,” Hynes said. “There were some ill advised decisions or plays, or missed execution.”

The Devils have 12 games left this season, and it’s not clear yet how many exactly Kinkaid will get. But after playing in his third straight game on Friday, he’s trying to maintain the same composure in each outing.

“You’ve just got to be patient with everything. Don’t overcommit too much,” Kinkaid said. “Just play your game, that’s the best I can describe it. If you try to do anything else or do something that’s not you, you’re going to get burned.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com.

