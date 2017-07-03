How do Devils fix offense after 3rd shutout in 4 games?
How do Devils fix offense after 3rd shutout in 4 games?
How do Devils fix offense after 3rd shutout in 4 games?
Updated March 08, 2017
Posted March 08, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Devils were shut out for the third time in four games on Tuesday, as they couldn’t break through against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bovrovsky. As the playoffs are now all but out of the picture, how do the Devils at least go about getting the offense back on track?
Something drastic to fix?
While the Devils have certainly struggled in the scoring department, they played controlled, structured games that kept them in shutouts against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. While the results were frustrating, the Devils said that’s the play they need to keep up to eventually generate goals.
“Just a little bit of touch around the net, just a little bit of luck,” forward Taylor Hall said, “It’s a long season, like I said these things even themselves out. We had a game here last time around where we got five goals, and that’s unlike Bobrovsky to give that up. So it evens out throughout the season, so we’re looking to put the odds in our favor as the season goes on here.”
Jay LaPrete | AP Photo
Wrong time for Bob
The Devils also ran into one of the league’s top goaltenders this season at the wrong time. Prior to his two shutouts against the Devils, Bobrovsky shut out the Minnesota Wild and was on the losing end of a 1-0 game against the Montreal Canadiens in overtime.
“We tried to make life hard on him, but sometimes you’ve to to tip your cap,” Hall said.”I think playing in hte offensive zone like that, spreading the puck around, getting quality shots, we’ve got to keep dong that if we want to score goals.”
NHL.com
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Wed, 08 Mar 2017 11:05:51 +0000
Related Posts