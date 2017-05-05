How familiar is Devils GM Ray Shero with top of 2017 NHL Draft class?



While Devils general manager Ray Shero couldn’t imagine his team jumping up to win the top pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, he is plenty familiar with the top prospects on the board and everyone after them.

Shero took time throughout the second half of the season to take various scouting trips to prepare for June’s Draft,

“I’ve been out watching these players, and the past two months I’ve been from Portland to Madison, Wisconsin to Slovakia to Ottawa to Mississauga to wherever,” Shero told NJ Advance Media. “It’s hard when you’re not winning games. I was around, but I still wanted to go out and see some of these players.”

Outside of the decision the Devils have at the top, one could argue the more important part of the Draft will be on Day 2 in rounds 2-7, where the Devils have up to 10 additional picks.

After the Devils won the top pick in Saturday’s NHL Draft Lottery, Shero gave no indication of which way he was leaning at No. 1. He said there would be plenty of discussions with the team’s scouting department when they began meetings on Monday.

“You see all these guys, but you’re not really thinking that you’re going to win the lottery,” Shero said. “It was nice to see some of these players.”

If the Devils were to go rogue at the top draft with a pick other than Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier — the consensus top two prospects — or potentially trade the pick, Shero is plenty familiar with the prospects lined up behind them.

But regardless of what the Devils do, Shero said the top pick is a tremendous opportunity for the team.

“We’ll see what happens,” Shero said. “Again, it’s good fortune for the Devils, which was well needed, and we’ll take advantage of it.”

