How 'Girls' got great; 'Legion,' 'Bachelor' | Remote Possibilities (PODCAST)

01:12 — Super Bowl trailers & Gaga

09:09 — “The Bachelor”

16:43 — “Girls”

25:15 — “Legion”

29:06 — “The Missing”

31:57 — “Real World/Road Rules Challenge”

TV Hangover is a podcast about all things TV produced by NJ Advance Media. New episodes air every Wednesday.

“Girls,” which almost magically transformed from a hate-watching hobby to bona-fide must-watch TV last season, premieres its sixth and final season Sunday on HBO, and co-hosts Vicki Hyman and Erin Medley break down the show’s evolution and share their thoughts on the premiere (Hannah in a wetsuit at surf camp and Riz Ahmed as a love interest!) in today’s edition of Remote Possibilities.

Vicki also give a major shout-out to “Legion,” FX’s genre-redefining series about a paranoid schizophrenic who may also be one of the most powerful mutants alive (it’s from Noah Hawley, the “Fargo” anthology creator and debuts tonight), and to the lost-child drama “The Missing,” which offers up a new case but retains the compelling dual timeline framework in its return to Starz for a second season Sunday.

When Vicki goes high, Erin goes low: She’s watching MTV’s “The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions,” and despite this being the show’s 29th season, she still needs to explain what the heck “The Challenge” is to Vicki. We also review the action-packed, tear-streaked episode of “The Bachelor,” discuss the TV trailers that dropped during the Super Bowl and have a meeting of the minds over Lady Gaga‘s halftime performance.

You can tweet us us about “Girls,” “Legion,” “The Missing” or, heaven help us, “The Challenge,” at @VickiHy, @E_Meds and @RemotePodcast. You can support our show by subscribing to our podcast on iTunes, TuneIn, or Spreaker. Thanks, as always, for listening!

