How important is Devils' last game before All-Star break?



NEWARK — The Devils aren’t going to make or miss the playoffs with a win or loss on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

But with the tight standings in the middle and bottom of the Eastern Conference, Thursday’s result would go a long way into what the Devils will be looking at entering the All-Star break.

“It’s big for the confidence and just being able to look at the standings and say, ‘Hey, we’re just two or three points out of a playoff spot,'” forward Kyle Palmieri said. “As opposed to looking at it, even though we might be five or six out, you’re at the bottom and you know there’s so many more teams to jump.”

The Devils enter Thursday five points out of the final wild card spot, currently occupied by the Flyers with 54 points. Following Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the Devils were in a six-way tie for the 11th and last place in the conference with 49 points.

There are still 32 games on the other side of the All-Star break for the Devils, but they know Thursday’s game will have an impact on their confidence.

“It makes such a difference if you’re able to go play a great game and win a big game against a division rival going into a break,” defenseman Ben Lovejoy said. “It makes the break better. You don’t have to think about hockey, you don’t have to think about a tough game.”

Devils coach John Hynes said the importance of Thursday’s game is equal to every game after the break because each point is so valuable at this point.

“When you look at the thick of things, it’s so bunched up,” Hynes said. “Thursday’s) game is no different than any game the rest of the year. The points are valuable, particularly the way the race is right now. It’s not going to make or break our year.

“We want to play a real solid game, we want to get the two points, we want to feel good about ourselves going into the break. And then we want to come out of the break and I think every two points you get from here on out, especially in the next few weeks, is going to really determine which way it’s going to go.”

