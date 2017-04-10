How is a Rutgers, NFL or high school football helmet made and tested? (PHOTOS)



SALEM, Ill. — In its earliest form, a scarlet-colored Rutgers football helmet looks like a bowl of cherry-flavored Dippin’ Dots.

Much like the so-called “Ice Cream of the Future,” the Schutt Sports Manufacturing Company is the inverse of Baskin Robbins.

Instead of serving 31 flavors, there are 13 different colors of resin beads — each no larger than a BB pellet — stored in boxes at one end of a factory located off a rural road about 75 minutes outside of St. Louis.

“What we do is we make custom helmets,” Schutt Sports director of marketing communications Glenn Beckman said, “and we do it better than anybody else. If it’s a Schutt helmet, it was made right here.”

But how? What turns a handful of beads into the most important piece of safety equipment — and the most fan-beloved part of a uniform — in all of sports?

Next Chris Hogan? This QB on similar path

NJ Advance Media took a tour of Schutt’s multi-step process — from molding to painting to safety-testing — last month. Football, baseball, softball and lacrosse helmets manufactured for youth leagues, colleges and pro teams, as well as quarter-scale collectible helmets, were in production.

“We possess the capability to produce nearly any helmet design a football coach or team can dream up,” Beckman said. “And we really like doing that as it showcases the tremendous craftsmanship and talent we have in our helmet operation.”

Founded in 1918, Schutt reports to supply about 48 percent of NFL players with a helmet, including 23 Giants like Eli Manning, Landon Collins and Damon Harrison and 17 Jets like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matt Forte and Brandon Marshall during the 2016 season.

About 12 members of Rutgers’ 2016 team wore either Schutt’s Vengeance Z10 — one of its two newest and most advanced models — or Vengeance Pro.

Rutgers is due to get new Adidas uniforms in the summer but the helmet won’t change much if at all.

Kenny Britt is among Rutgers alums in the NFL wearing Schutt helmets.

The modernized predator-looking Vengeance Z10 and traditional-looking AiR XP Pro Q10 both utilize TPU Cushioning — an impact absorption system introduced by the military — and are the lightest weight helmets on the market at 3.5 pounds or less.

“Where the differences between helmets begins to show is on the inside,” Beckman said. “Most helmets have foam on the inside. We mold our TPU Cushioning into cylinders that actually absorbs and manages the impact. We place liners inside, and it forms a better fit around the player’s head.”

Step 1: Molding

It takes 90 seconds for one of six molding tools to turn beads into a helmet. About 70 percent of the helmets are made from white or black resin.

There’s no giant mixing vat like you might see on a brewery tour.

“The resin is pumped right into the tool and super-heated,” Beckman said. “The beads are molded together by heat and pressure.”

While there are dozens of school-specific versions of red, gold, blue, green and so forth, color-matching is a job for the painting department.

Financial terms of Rutgers-Adidas deal

A wall of color codes identifying the Dallas Cowboys, Big Ten teams, high schools and just about everything else is center-located in the factory.

Red resin might not match Rutgers’ scarlet perfectly, but it’s close enough to form a foundation — and that’s important.

“When worn marks happen to a Rutgers helmet, you don’t want to see green come through,” Beckman said. “You have to keep the resin clean. If it gets dirty, it’s unusable.”

Step 2: Painting

Even in today’s age of flash, the vast majority of helmets produced by Schutt remain unpainted. In that case, a helmet goes directly to assembly, where it can be built by hand in minutes — faceguards come on and off in about four seconds — and packed for distribution.

“It’s easier for coaches to acquire new or replace old helmets that way,” Beckman said. “The coach and team don’t have to worry about matching colors of the new helmets with the inventory helmets.”

But growing demands recently forced the factory to triple the size of the area where matte, satin, chrome, metal flake and other types of painting is done.

Rutgers alums earns $96M in NFL free agency

Wearing fume-protective masks, rows of human painters use spray guns to create a sharp-looking helmet, leaving behind a child’s finger-painting on the backdrop.

“It could take up to a couple of days to complete the painting process,” Beckman said, “depending on what’s been ordered on the helmet: One, two or three colors, special finishes, specific helmet designs, etc. Some helmets require 6-8 trips through the paint room.”

The famed maize and blue Michigan winged helmet is an example of complexity.

“We’ll paint the helmet the base color,” Beckman said. “Then we’ll apply adhesive masks to the helmet — covering up the areas we don’t want painted over — and paint the helmet with the secondary color. When the adhesive masks are removed, the base color still shows through.”

Aqua Tech Water Graphics add patterns shadows, streaks, animal prints and camouflage. Rutgers fans should be familiar with the results from past Military Appreciation Day helmets — an offshoot of the increasingly nationally trendy patriotic theme.

The graphics are not limited to football helmets — or helmets period. Catcher’s gear, chin straps, face guards all can go through hand-dipping in an overflowing sink.

“Batter’s helmets are one dip,” Beckman said. “With football helmets, we have to do half and then the other half. We have to line up the patterns right on and then dip. These are things that you may not see right away until you get up close to a helmet.”

Step 3: Safety-testing

In the concussion-sensitive world of football, nothing done at a helmet factory is as important as the tests to meet regulations set forth by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment.

Schutt performs two tests — the NOCSAE drop test and The Linear Impactor Test — in what resembles a handyman’s workshop.

Drop test: A helmet is placed on a 13-pound testing head with insides made of sensors and a gelatinous material that simulates brain matter.

The head is raised at least 60 inches and dropped at a rate of 5.53 meters per second to test the impact of hitting the ground. Schutt helmets score “not even close to the NOCSAE threshold,” Beckman said.

Velocity — not height — is the key as it is a controllable factor at test sites around the world where forces of gravity create variables.

“What the sensor measures when it drops,” Beckman said, “is how much force gets through the helmet and is experienced by the head. That’s a little bit below average hit as far as speed, but it’s more severe because you are hitting an immovable object.”

Linear Impactor Test: Picture a crash-test dummies commercial.

That’s the effect of the test to simulate impact of two players on the move colliding. A cannon is fired as high as 11 meters per second at a helmeted head with a movable neck mounted on a movable sled.

“If you take it down with a high-speed camera on a big impact, the back of his head comes down,” Beckman said. “It’s scary what happens to these guys. A massive hit in the NFL and it’s equivalent of 20 mile per hour car crash. These guys do it to each other five or six times a game.”

What’s on the inside counts

Busy season — assembly lines running 24 hours per day — is about to begin at Schutt, as football equipment managers place orders for the fall.

Though Schutt does not publicize its helmet output, the capacity exists to turn out tens of thousands of helmets per month if needed, according to Beckman.

The Salem factory also handles custom shoulder pads, while faceguards are made in Litchfield, Ill., and reconditioning, re-certifying and maintenance of old helmets is completed in Easton, Pa.

Rutgers three-year starting offensive guard Dorian Miller recently boasted about the scuff marks on his reconditioned — but not replaced — helmet.

“I take a lot of pride in that,” Miller said.

For the manufacturers, the pride is in what’s under the plastic shell.

“Helmets for motorcyclists and even baseball batters are designed for one impact,” Beckman said. “It gets distressed and destroys itself for protection. A football helmet can’t do that. It needs to absorb 1,000 impacts.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:30:00 +0000