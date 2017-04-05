How Keith Kinkaid's play will impact offseason decisions for Devils



NEWARK — Based on the Devils‘ goalie rotation over the final month of the season, where Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid alternated games, Kinkaid has one game left this season.

Even if he does start more than one game, the Devils and the to-be free agent are approaching decision time on what’s next for the goalie.

Kinkaid posted his first shutout of the season on Tuesday — a 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers. The win pushed him to 8-12-3 on the season with a .920 save percentage and 2.58 GAA.

Kinkaid was in a battle for the backup goalie spot in training camp with Scott Wedgewood, and Kinkaid won the job in the closing days of the preseason. He got the chance this year, especially over the final month, to show what he can do with a heavier workload.

“I think that was always my thing when I got up here, just to be consistent,” Kinkaid said. “Definitely feel like I’ve been doing a good job this year with that. Hopefully a good sign of things to come.”

Wedgewood underwent shoulder surgery early in the season and missed most of the campaign in Albany, but he recently returned to skating and practicing. He won’t play again in Albany this season, but it adds another wrinkle to the fold for Kinkaid.

While Wedgewood would likely be in competition for a job again next season, the Devils like what they saw in Kinkaid this season, from his play to his approach in practice and preparation.

“He put in a lot of dedication into his offseason training last summer,” coach John Hynes said. “His practice habits are better this year, a much more mature player. It’s good to see him work toward that and get rewarded. I think that further is going to get his buy in on what it takes to be a real good player.”

That said, Hynes added the Devils and Kinkaid will have important decisions to make in the offseason.

“Keith’s position, I think Keith’s done a good job. We have a good relationship,” Hynes said. “We trust him and I think he likes being here. But as always, when you go into the offseason, it’s an important position. I think we, and he, want to make the right decision.”

Kinkaid hasn’t thought too far ahead, and for now, he’s just focused on showing what he can in any games he plays in to close the season.

“Maybe get another shutout. Finish the year strong,” Kinkaid said with a smile. “I think collectively as a team, we just want to get a few wins here and get a good feeling in the locker room.”

