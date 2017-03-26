How little plays could make big difference for Devils
Updated March 29, 2017
Posted March 29, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — Tuesday marked the 22nd game this season the Devils lost by one goal, whether it be in regulation, overtime or shootout. And that number doesn’t count the number of games where an empty netter turned the result into a two-goal loss. One or two plays over the course of a game were enough to affect the outcome, and goalie Cory Schneider said the Devils need to understand better how every small play matters.
“It’s such a minimal percentage that can change things. It’s a razor-thin line,” Schneider said. “Sometimes when you’re playing every single night, the details get lost in the overall picture. Eighty-two games, if I don’t get this puck out, it’s no big deal. But they all come down to matter. It might not be one mistake, it’s two, three, four and it’s in your net. It’s a process. It’s easier to be close in this league. It’s hard to win. It’s tough to win 3-2. It’s something that we have to recognize the difference of, put a lot of emphasis and attention into turning that around and turning those games from 3-2 losses into 3-2 wins.”
Ed Mulholland | USA TODAY Sports
Take some pressure of the goalies
While Schneider hasn’t had his usual success numbers-wise, forward Taylor Hall said the Devils lean on their goalie more often than not. Schneider and backup Keith Kinkaid have bailed out the Devils’ on multiple occasions throughout the season, and the Devils want to avoid putting them in as many tough situations.
NHL.com
“We made Schneids really work for 65 minutes. For some of the season, that’s been the case,” Hall said. “So we have to figure out how we’re handling line rushes. They had some fast, skilled guys in there on their team, and we didn’t handle those situations very well. That’s communication between the forwards and the D, and better back pressure by us forwards.”
Finishing the obvious chances
Hall scored on a breakaway in the first period on Tuesday, burying an open look off an outlet pass from center Travis Zajac. Hall hasn’t finished his chances as often as he would have liked this season, but those are the plays where the Devils can’t miss.
