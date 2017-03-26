How little plays could make big difference for Devils

“It’s such a minimal percentage that can change things. It’s a razor-thin line,” Schneider said. “Sometimes when you’re playing every single night, the details get lost in the overall picture. Eighty-two games, if I don’t get this puck out, it’s no big deal. But they all come down to matter. It might not be one mistake, it’s two, three, four and it’s in your net. It’s a process. It’s easier to be close in this league. It’s hard to win. It’s tough to win 3-2. It’s something that we have to recognize the difference of, put a lot of emphasis and attention into turning that around and turning those games from 3-2 losses into 3-2 wins.”